Isolated showers and rain expected in parts of KZN on Thursday

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned residents in parts of KwaZulu-Natal to expect isolated showers and rain on Thursday.

Morning fog should also be expected over the interior, with partly cloudy and cool but warm weather expected in places in the east.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 21.7.2022 pic.twitter.com/IZodSs8LYo— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 20, 2022

Thursday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Cold in the south, otherwise cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain. It will be cold in places on the Highveld.

Limpopo: Cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain.

North West: Fine in the extreme west at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers in the extreme east.

Free State: Partly cloudy and cool weather.

Northern Cape: Fine and cool weather, but partly cloudy in the south where it will be cold. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Partly cloudy in the east in the morning, otherwise fine and cool, but cold in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly to westerly south of Table Bay until late morning, otherwise moderate to fresh southeasterly becoming light to moderate north-easterly

east of Stillbaai by the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cold to cool weather, with isolated morning showers and rain along the coast eastwards of Cape St. Francis and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly, becoming light easterly in the evening.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine in the east, otherwise cloudy and cold, but cool along the coast with isolated showers and rain in places between East London and Coffee Bay. The wind along the coast will be light westerly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly from late morning.

ALSO READ: Rainy and cold weather expected in Gauteng on Wednesday

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but warm in places in the east. Isolated showers and rain are expected along the coast and the north-eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly in the south at first, otherwise moderate southerly to south-westerly, becoming fresh in the south from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.