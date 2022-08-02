Isolated showers and thundershowers expected in Gauteng on Wednesday

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned residents in parts of Gauteng to expect isolated showers and thundershowers on Wednesday.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 3.8.2022 pic.twitter.com/76o78VFWUi— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 2, 2022

Wednesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Cloudy in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but cold in the south with isolated showers and thundershowers spreading towards the north by the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy and cool, becoming fine in the eastern parts but cloudy and cold on the southern and western Highveld with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy and cool but cloudy in the south-west.

North West: Cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the west.

Free State: Cloudy and cold to cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape: Cold in the south, otherwise cloudy and cool, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the eastern part. The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly to southerly

from the afternoon.

Western Cape: Early morning fog in places over the south-west and west coast, otherwise partly cloudy and cool becoming cloudy along the south coast by evening. The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly becoming moderate from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and

thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly east of Algoa Bay at first, otherwise moderate westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly at first, otherwise moderate north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Cloudy in the extreme east in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but warm in places in the east where it will be fine. The wind along the coast will be gentle north-westerly in the south at first, moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.