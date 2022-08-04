A cold and wet Friday expected in parts of Western Cape

Citizen Reporter

Residents in parts of the Western Cape should expect a cold and wet Friday, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned.

South Africa’s summer season is usually warm to hot but that was not the case in the previous season as many parts of the country experienced cooler and wetter weather conditions.

The coming spring and summer seasons are expected to be no different.

Speaking to The Citizen, long term forecaster at the SAWS, Dr Christien Engelbrecht said the summer rainfall seasons, which occurs in the north-eastern parts of the country, can expect above normal rainfall in the coming months.

“The expectation or long term forecast suggests that the spring season months of September, October and November will get more rainfall and the same can be expected for the summer months of December, January and February,” said Englebrecht.

READ MORE: Another wet spring and summer on the cards for some parts of SA

Free State Today 's Weather overview: 4.8.2022 pic.twitter.com/LhN53J45XO— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 4, 2022

Friday’s weather service

Gauteng: Fine and cool but warm weather in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Fine and cool but warm weather in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Fine and warm weather.

North West: Morning fog patches in the south, otherwise fine and cool but warm in the north-east.

Free State: Morning fog in places, otherwise fine and cool weather.

Northern Cape: Morning fog in places, otherwise fine and cool weather but cold in places in the west. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Partly cloudy and cold with light rain over the extreme south-west, otherwise fine and cool, becoming cloudy along the south coast. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly becoming south-westerly along the south coast. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise fine and cool but partly cloudy in the south at first. The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming light to moderate south-westerly in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Morning fog in places in the north, otherwise fine and cool but partly cloudy south of the escarpment at first with light rain along the coast. The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and cool weather but warm in places in the east but partly cloudy along the coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly at first, otherwise light southerly to south-easterly in the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Additional reporting by Stephen Tau