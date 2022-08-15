‘Very cold’, wet and windy conditions expected in Western Cape on Tuesday

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for “very cold”, wet and windy conditions in the Western Cape and Namakwa district in the Northern Cape from Wednesday until Friday.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are also expected over the Beaufort West Municipality in the Western Cape, as well as over the ZF Mgcawu and the northern parts of Pixley Ka Seme Municipality in the Northern Cape Province on Tuesday, warned the weather service.

Tuesday’s weather service

Gauteng: Fine and cool weather. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy in the east at first, otherwise fine and cool, but warm over the eastern Lowveld.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy in the east at first, otherwise fine and cool, but warm in places in the south.

North West: Fine and cool weather.

Free State: Fine and cool weather.

Northern Cape: Fine, windy and cool to warm weather. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Fine and cold to cool, becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon in the south-west. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly east of Cape Agulhas, becoming south-westerly by late morning, otherwise moderate to fresh north-westerly reaching strong between Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas towards the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool weather. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly, becoming south-westerly in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool, but cold in places over the high ground. The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly at first, becoming north-easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and cool, but warm in places in the north. The wind along the coast will be light westerly to north-westerly at first, otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: High