SA Weather Service issues level 1 warning for damaging winds in Cape Town

Weather Reporter

A yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds has been issued by the South African Weather Service (SAWS) over southern Namakwa in the Northern Cape, the interior of the Western Cape, including the City of Cape Town, Central and Little Karoo, and Overberg District from Wednesday morning until Thursday afternoon.

Damaging winds resulting in localised damage to formal/informal settlements is expected, warned weather service.



Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over Northern Cape, Central and Little Karoo of the Western Cape, and the western parts of the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 24.8.2022 pic.twitter.com/zQevgOwuoA— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 23, 2022

Wednesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cool but warm in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy in the east at first with fog patches over the eastern Highveld, otherwise fine and cool but warm in places over the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy in the east, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

North West: Fine and cool to warm weather. It will be windy in the extreme west.

Free State: Fine and cool to warm weather. It will be windy in the extreme southern parts.

Northern Cape: Fine, windy and cool to warm with morning frost in the south. The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to north-easterly becoming fresh north-westerly in the afternoon.

Western Cape: Fine and warm becoming partly cloudy over the extreme south-western parts from late afternoon where it will be cool. It will be windy over the interior and along the south coast where it will be hot, but becoming partly cloudy with fog patches from late evening.

ALSO READ: Extremely high fire danger conditions expected in parts of Western Cape, warns weather service

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north to north-westerly, but strong between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas from the afternoon. It will become light to moderate south to south-westerly along the south coast from the east during the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and hot in places, otherwise fine, windy and warm. The wind along the coast will be Light to moderate northerly in places during the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh north westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and warm, but cool north of the escarpment. The wind along the coast will be Light to moderate northerly, becoming fresh to strong north easterly from late morning.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the northern interior, otherwise fine and warm but cool in places in the west. The wind along the coast will be Gentle north-westerly at first, otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.