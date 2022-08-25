Isolated showers and rain expected in parts of KZN on Friday

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) is expecting isolated showers and rain in the south-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Friday, as the province prepares to host thousands of marathon runners.

The Comrades Marathon 2022 is scheduled to take place in KZN on Sunday.

According to the weather service, there is a possibility of morning fog at the start of the race, otherwise fine to partly cloudy conditions are expected, becoming cloudy towards the coast from late afternoon.

Winds are expected to be light north-westerly at first, becoming moderate easterly to north-easterly from Cato Ridge by 10am. Cold temperatures are expected early morning, warming up from mid-morning with a maximum of 21 degrees Celsius.

Comrades Marathon 2022 Weather Forecast



Friday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and warm weather. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Fine and cool but warm in the Lowveld where it will become partly cloudy by the late afternoon.

Limpopo: Fine and warm weather.

North West: Fine and warm weather, becoming partly cloudy over the central and the eastern parts.

Free State: Fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy except in the extreme west.

Northern Cape: Cloudy with fog patches along the coast in the morning, otherwise fine and cool to warm but cold in the west where it will be partly cloudy and cold. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Cloudy and cold to cool weather, becoming partly cloudy to fine in the east by the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly to westerly but strong along the south-west coast from late morning. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool weather, clearing from the north. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly, becoming south-westerly midday, but easterly in the east in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and warm in the extreme north, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior where isolated showers and rain are expected. The wind along the coast will be light westerly, becoming light easterly late morning, but strong north-easterly towards evening.

KwaZulu-Natal: Cloudy over the south-eastern parts where isolated showers and rain are expected, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but warm in places in the north. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly, becoming southwesterly from the south in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.