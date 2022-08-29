SA Weather Service issues level 2 warning for strong winds in parts of Northern Cape

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for strong winds, resulting in dust-storm and localised reduction in visibility over the coastal areas of Namakwa in the Northern Cape and the West Coast District in the Western Cape.

Tuesday’s weather forecast:

Gauteng: Fine, becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Mpumalanga: Isolated showers and light rain in the east, otherwise cloudy and cool to cold, becoming partly cloudy in the western highveld in the afternoon.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy and cool to warm, but cloudy in the east with isolated showers and rain.

North West: Fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the north-east in the evening.

Free State: Cloudy in the east at first, otherwise fine and cold to cool.

Northern Cape: Partly cloudy in the south at first, where it will be cold, otherwise fine and cool to warm. It will be windy in the central and western parts, with dust-storms expected along the coast.

Western Cape: Fine in the west with dust storm along the west-coast, where it will be warm, otherwise cloudy to partly cloudy and cold to cool, clearing by the evening.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly, reaching Gale in the south-west.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy with isolated showers and rain in the early morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cold, but very cold in places in the north. Light snow can be expected in high lying areas.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly, becoming south-easterly in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and rain in the south, but scattered along the coast and adjacent interior where it will be cloudy. The wind along the coast will be strong south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and warm in the north at first, otherwise cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly, strengthening in the south from the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

ALSO READ: SA Weather Service issues level 2 warning for damaging winds in parts of Western Cape