WATCH: Western Cape battles windy, wet weather conditions

Parts of the Western Cape have been experiencing some cold, wet and windy weather on Sunday due to a cold front. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) this week issued a yellow level 3 warning for damaging winds and waves.

A cold front had been expected to make landfall in the south Western Cape during the course of Sunday afternoon into the evening hours, with some snowfall also being anticipated.

“Light snowfall expected over the mountain peaks of the Cape Winelands as well as over the southern high ground of the Northern Cape, where it will be very cold.”

According to the weather service, the showers and rain will persist until Monday morning.

Western Cape residents were also warned to expect a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds leading to localised problems for high-sided vehicles, especially on the south-western coastline.

Cold and wet weather in other provinces

A yellow level 2 warning has since been issued for Eastern Cape with damaging winds and waves expected from Monday to Tuesday.

“A cold front is expected to start slipping south of the country followed by a ridging high pressure system, resulting in gale force westerly to southwesterly winds offshore.

“These winds will cause choppy seas of at least 6m between Plettenberg Bay and Algoa Bay from mid-morning, spreading to East London at night. The waves will subside Tuesday afternoon.”

For the remainder of the western parts of South Africa, a cold and windy Monday is also in the pipeline.

Yellow level 2 warning: Wind and waves: Monday, 5 September to Tuesday 6 September 2022: Eastern Cape pic.twitter.com/Eh9JbErfoD— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 4, 2022

