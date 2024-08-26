Expect ‘above normal rainfall’ and high temperatures this summer

Before you take out your costume and go shopping for suntan lotion, you may want to know what weather to expect this coming summer.

SA Weather Service meteorologist Lehlohonolo Thobela told The Citizen the seasons ahead will bring above-normal rainfall and higher-than-usual temperatures to most parts of the country, surpassing last year’s spring and summer seasons.

“Seasonal forecast suggests that we might move into a weak La Nina season, which can lead to above normal rainfall for the central and the northeastern parts, covering the Free State, the North West province, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga, with above normal rainfall expected for the months of October, November and December.”

Drier than normal ahead of summer

According to Thobela, most parts of the country are much drier than normal and northeastern parts often experience a lot of heat waves. Despite this, there will be a lot of rain in the months to come.

“The difference between last year’s spring and summer and this year is that the one we’re anticipating is expected to have above-normal rainfall.

“However, the temperatures are still expected to be above normal for most parts of the country,” he added.

The last throws of winter?

Ahead of Spring next month, Thobela said Gauteng and surrounding areas will have pleasant weather until Thursday.

“We’re expecting fine conditions in Gauteng, Northwest, Free State and parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo. There will be warmer temperatures to the 29th,” he said.

According to regional forecaster Gauteng Weather, a cold snap is expected to hit the province on Friday.

The last gasps of winter come after the province enjoyed moderately fine to warm weather for the past few weeks.

