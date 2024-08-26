Gauteng residents warned to brace for cold snap this week

The cold snap, perhaps the last gasps of winter, comes after the province enjoyed moderately fine to warm weather for the past few weeks.

Temperatures in Gauteng are expected to drop this week.

Temperatures in Gauteng are expected to drop this week, and residents are warned to brace for the cold weather.

Cold snap

According to regional forecaster Gauteng Weather, the cold snap is expected to hit the province on Friday.

“Early forecast suggests cold snap in Gauteng from Friday!!!” it said.

Cold weather

In Johannesburg, the mercury is expected to hover at a minimum of 4°C with a maximum of 16°C on Friday.

Pretoria will see temperatures with a minimum of 5°C and maximum of 18°C.

Keeping warm

The cold weather is likely to put pressure on residents, especially those living in informal settlements to use heating appliances to keep warm.

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) has previously urged residents to take extra precautions with heating appliances as they try to keep warm during the cold snap.

It warned people to not leave any heating appliances including candles, paraffin stoves and imbawulas unattended.

Weather warning

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service (Saws) also issued severe warnings for multiple provinces, including the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Northern Cape.

“Yellow level 2 warning for wind and waves resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea is expected between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas spreading eastward.

“A series of cold fronts is expected to affect the Western and Northern Cape with very cold conditions from Tuesday, spreading into the Eastern Cape on Wednesday and persisting into Thursday,” Saws said.

Snow

Saws also advised the public and small stock farmers that heavy downpours are possible over the south-western parts of the Western Cape on Wednesday.

“Snowfalls over the mountains of the Western Cape, south-western high ground of the Northern Cape and the mountains of the Eastern Cape can be expected. Strong to gale force wind over the interiors and coastal winds associated with very rough seas can be expected.”

Motorists have also been advised to drive cautiously during the adverse weather conditions.

