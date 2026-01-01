First weekend of 2026: should Gauteng expect showers?

According to Saws, rainfall amounts are expected to increase on Sunday, with a higher probability of precipitation across Pretoria.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast unsettled weather for Gauteng this weekend, with showers and thundershowers expected in both Pretoria and Johannesburg, particularly from Saturday afternoon and into Sunday.

Pretoria: Stormy Saturday, wetter Sunday

Pretoria residents can expect a warm but increasingly unstable Saturday. Early morning conditions at 2am will be partly cloudy with a temperature of 23°C and humidity at 55%.

By 8am, cloudy conditions will dominate, with temperatures easing slightly to 22°C and humidity rising to 75%.

Saws forecasts that conditions will deteriorate by the afternoon. At 2pm, Pretoria is expected to experience “showers and thundershowers” as temperatures peak at around 30°C and humidity drops to 40%.

Winds will be light, shifting to south-westerly at 0.2km/h. Showers and thundershowers are expected to continue into the evening, with temperatures falling to about 23°C by 8pm.

Saturday’s overview forecast for Pretoria shows a minimum temperature of 19°C and a maximum of 31°C. Saws has indicated 3mm of rainfall with a 30% probability.

Sunday is forecast to be cooler and wetter. Morning conditions will be partly cloudy at 8am, with temperatures around 19°C and humidity at 80%.

Saws predicts a minimum of 18°C and a maximum of 26°C for the day, with rainfall increasing to about 10mm and a 60% chance of rain.

According to Saws, rainfall amounts are expected to increase on Sunday, with a higher probability of precipitation across Pretoria.

Johannesburg: Thundershowers likely

Johannesburg will experience a similar pattern. Early Saturday morning will be partly cloudy at 2am, with a temperature of 22°C and humidity at 45%. Cloud cover is expected to increase by 8am, with temperatures dipping slightly to 21°C.

By 2pm, Saws forecasts “showers and thundershowers” over the city, with temperatures reaching about 28°C.

These conditions are expected to persist into the evening. Saturday’s minimum temperature is forecast at 18°C, with a maximum of 29°C. Rainfall is expected to reach 3mm, with a 30% probability.

Sunday’s forecast indicates a marked increase in rainfall potential. Morning temperatures will be around 18°C, rising to a maximum of 23°C.

Saws has forecast rainfall of up to 10mm and a 60% chance of rain. Conditions are expected to shift from partly cloudy in the morning to showers and thundershowers later in the day.

