Snow and rain expected across South Africa as cold fronts hit

Light snow is expected in the Free State, North West, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and Western Cape.

A heart was drawn in the snow in Alberton, Johannesburg, on 10 July 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that bitterly cold, wet and windy conditions will continue across South Africa on Monday, with snow expected in some parts.

Snow and heavy rain

Saws said light snow is expected in parts of the Free State, North West, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and Western Cape.

It also warned of very rough seas, with damaging coastal winds and large waves anticipated from Alexander Bay in the Northern Cape, all the way to Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Strong winds are also likely in the interior of the Eastern Cape and western parts of KZN.

🌧️⚠️Weather and severe weather alerts for tomorrow, 8 July 2024.

As well as the weather outlook for Tuesday & Wednesday, 9 – 10 July 2024.#saws #weatheroutlook #Southafricanweather #weatherupdate pic.twitter.com/Y3kSifQXKZ — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 7, 2024

An orange level 6 warning was issued for storms and flooding along the coastlines between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas, spreading to Port Alfred on Monday morning.

Gauteng weather

Regional forecaster Gauteng Weather also predicted cold conditions for the province over the next few days.

It said temperatures in Johannesburg would vary between -2 and 10 degrees Celcius on Monday, with Tuesday’s temperatures to be between -4 and 14 degrees Celcius.

Temperatures in Pretoria could drop to -1 degrees Celcius on Monday and -2 degrees Celcius on Tuesday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Monday, 8 July:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine, cool and windy conditions.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga can expect fine and cold to cool conditions.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and cold to cool.

North-West province:

The province can expect partly cloudy conditions in the west, otherwise fine and cold to very cold.

Free State:

Residents can expect very cold conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the north. Snowfall and windy conditions expected over the southern parts and along the Lesotho border.

Northern Cape:

The Northern Cape will be cloudy and cold to very cold with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers. Possible snowfalls are likely over the southern high-ground.

The wind along the coast will be strong to gale westerly becoming south-westerly in the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Cloudy and cold to very cold with widespread showers and rain over the south-western parts but isolated to scattered in the central and eastern parts.

Snow likely over the western high ground and eastern mountain peaks. Strong winds expected along the coast.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Partly cloudy and cold in places in the south-east, otherwise cloudy, windy and very cold with isolated showers and rain. Scattered showers and thundershowers in places along the coast west of Port Alfred.

Snow expected over the high lying areas. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-westerly in places in the morning, otherwise strong to gale force westerly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Fine and cold south-east of the escarpment, otherwise cloudy, windy and very cold with isolated showers and rain. Snow expected over the high lying areas. The wind along the coast could reach gale force in some areas.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Fine and cool conditions expected, but cold in the west. Wind expected to become strong to near-gale in the south towards afternoon.