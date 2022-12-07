WATCH: ‘Indicate, wena!’ – Driver dodges speeding dustbin on flooded street

Cheryl Kahla

Gauteng residents have been through the most this week after severe weather conditions resulted in flooded streets, uprooted trees and floating dustbins.

A deluge of photos and videos were shared on social media, however, one video in particular perfectly sums up the Gauteng weather conditions for this week.

Flooded dustbins cause havoc

A motorist shared a short video clip of refuse bins floating along a flooded road. His narration is on point and it’s definitely worth a watch.

WATCH: Flooded streets, floating dustbins

@sahcrid I hope you get to see the video for your dustbin… ♬ original sound – Percival Shaba

He said: “So, somebody is missing a dustbin. Your dustbin is floated away by the weather, guys. You will find a couple of your dustbins in the front. There’s one, there’s another”.

He then had a dodge a runaway dustbin and shouted: “Op! You must indicate, wena! Oh, it’s coming behind me! Don’t hit me!”

Jokes and speeding dustbins aside, emergency service personnel are on high alert after several neighbourhoods were battered by hailstorms, thunderstorms and heavy downpours.

Weather conditions this week

On Wednesday, the South African Weather Service (Saws) also issued an orange level 6 alert for severe thunderstorms, heavy downpours, hail and damaging winds in Limpopo.

Forecasters warn of widespread showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts of South Africa on Wednesday, while scattered storms will content over the northern regions.

Saws said the weather system will “accumulate until Friday over the Bushveld, the Eastern escarpment, northern Gauteng and Mpumalanga”.

Gauteng storm may have been a tornado

Meanwhile, a meteorologist said the recent storm in Gauteng which left uprooted trees in its wake and damaged brick walls may have been a rope tornado.

According to Vox meteorologist Annette Botha, the high instability values over the Highveld means it was likely a tornado, not just another regular storm.

She believes it was a rope tornado since the system “developed underneath a severe cumuliform cloud.

However, she said this is her personal opinion, adding that the weather service will do a thorough investigation.

