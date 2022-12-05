WATCH: Johannesburg battered by hail and storms

Gareth Cotterell

Johannesburg was pummelled by hail and rain on Monday as storms spread over large parts of Gauteng.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) had earlier issued a level 2 warning for Johannesburg.

It said localised flooding, large amounts of small hail and excessive lightning could be expected.

Hail storms

Residents in the City of Gold took to social media to share the chaos that the storms created in their neighbourhoods.

Richard in Randpark, Johannesburg, sent a video of his garden being battered by rain, hail and strong wind. He titled the post: “Well that was drastic”.

Dwayne in Randburg shared pictures and a video of his garden being covered with hail stones.

@SAWeatherServic hailstorm from hell ripped through our place in Randburg pic.twitter.com/bsbWoi93RR— Dwayne (@000deez000) December 5, 2022

He called the storm a “hailstorm from hell”.

Meanwhile, Eloise sent Storm Report SA pictures of hail stones that fell in Alberton.

Storm Report SA said the spike hail stones are usually caused by the stones colliding with each other, sticking together and refreezing to form the unique shapes.

Roads blocked and flooded

JJ Pietersen shared a photo on Twitter of a road in Berario that had been blocked by a large tree that had crashed down during the storm.

Thulani Ndaba shared photos of a taxi rank that was flooded on Katherine Road in Sandton.

Even our dustbins were not spared. A post on Twitter showed a bin slowly moving down a street along with the water from the heavy rain.

More storms expected

According to Vox Weather, similar weather can be expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It said the possibility of severe thunderstorms in Limpopo, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Free State will intensify as widespread showers and thundershowers move over the central and eastern parts of South Africa.

“On Tuesday and Wednesday, scattered thundershowers will continue over northern South Africa.”

“Weather models are currently picking more than 80mm; [it] could accumulate until Friday over large parts of the Bushveld, along the Eastern escarpment, northern Gauteng and the Highveld regions of Mpumalanga.”

Tuesday & Wednesday scattered thundershowers will continue over northern South Africa



Weather models are currently picking more than 80mm could accumulate until Friday over large parts of the Bushveld, along the eastern escarpment, northern Gauteng and the Highveld of MP— Vox Weather (@VoxWeatherZa) December 5, 2022

