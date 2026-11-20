Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 20 November 2026.

Severe thunderstorms bringing heavy downpours, damaging winds, hail and excessive lightning are expected across several provinces on Saturday, 21 November, while parts of the Northern Cape, Western Cape and Eastern Cape face extremely high fire danger conditions.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow.

Weather warnings for 21 November 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, strong damaging winds, hail and excessive lightning in the Free State, except in the southwest; the central parts of the North West; KwaZulu-Natal, except in the northeastern parts; southern parts of Gauteng; most parts of Mpumalanga, except in the northwest and extreme northeast; central and southeastern parts of Limpopo and the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

This could lead to localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the northeastern parts of the Western Cape and parts of central and northern Eastern Cape.

Advisories

Expect hot and humid weather resulting in extremely uncomfortable conditions over the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal

Extended weather forecast for Saturday and Sunday, 21-22 November 2026:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm but hot to very hot in places, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.#saws #weatheroutlook #Warning pic.twitter.com/LRkFmbgZKr — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 19, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 21 November:

Gauteng:

It will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south. It will be hot in the extreme north.

Mpumalanga:

Expect a hot day in the Lowveld; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated to scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme northeast.

Limpopo:

It will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated to scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme eastern parts.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot weather awaits, with isolated to scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Expect a partly cloudy and warm to hot day, with isolated to scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

It will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the eastern parts, becoming fine in the western parts in the afternoon. It will be windy in the southern parts.

Western Cape:

Cloudy to partly cloudy skies are expected in the morning and evening; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm, but hot in the northeastern parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy in places in the southern parts in the morning and evening; otherwise, the day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thundershowers in the northern parts. It will be cool in places along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect morning fog patches south of the Escarpment; otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm to hot with scattered afternoon thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme western parts.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the northeastern parts. It will be cloudy in the southern parts

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.