Here’s what weather to expect on Saturday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 24 October 2026.

Fine, warm and hot weather conditions are expected in various parts of South Africa on Saturday, 24 October, with possible thundershowers in KwaZulu-Natal.

Here is what to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 24 October 2026

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions in the Northern Cape’s Nama Khoi Local Municipality.

Weather outlook for Saturday & Sunday: 24-25 October 2026.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected over central & eastern parts of the RSA, with isolated showers & thunderstorms possible. Otherwise, expect fine & warm to hot conditions. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/zlmc9IwjyU — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 22, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 24 October:

Gauteng:

It will be a fine and warm but hot in the extreme north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect fine and warm but partly cloudy to cloudy conditions in the east with morning fog patches and a chance of light rain or drizzle over the Lowveld and escarpment.

Limpopo:

It will be hot in places in the west; otherwise, it will be fine and warm but partly cloudy to cloudy in the east, with morning fog patches and a chance of light rain along the escarpment and Lowveld areas.

North West:

Fine and hot to very hot conditions await.

Free State:

Expect a fine and warm to hot day, becoming partly cloudy.

Northern Cape:

It will be partly cloudy in the southeast; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot but very hot in places.

Western Cape:

Cloudy to partly cloudy skies are expected along the west and south coast in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm but hot along the west coast and over the Central Karoo.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be morning fog in places in the south; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect morning fog patches south of the escarpment; otherwise, a fine and warm day awaits.

KwaZulu-Natal:

It will be cloudy with morning fog over the southern and extreme western interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm but hot in the northwest. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected in the north and extreme west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.