Friday’s weather: Heatwave in EC and warm to hot conditions across SA

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 30 October 2026.

Fine and warm to hot conditions have been forecast for most parts of South Africa, while a heatwave that the Eastern Cape is currently battling is expected to continue until Sunday.

Here is what to expect on Friday, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 30 October 2026

Fire danger

The weather service has warned of extremely high veld fire conditions in most parts of the Northern Cape.

Advisories

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected in places in Chris Hani and Alfred Nzo District Municipalities in the Eastern Cape until Sunday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 30 October:

Gauteng:

It will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog with afternoon showers and thundershowers along the escarpment and eastern Highveld; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon except in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

It will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy over the central parts in the afternoon.

North West:

Fine and hot conditions await, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Free State:

Expect fine and hot weather, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the east.

Northern Cape:

It will be cloudy with misty conditions along the west; otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the east in the afternoon. It will be warm over the northwestern parts.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy and hot conditions are expected along the southern parts; otherwise, it will be fine and hot but very hot over the Central Karoo.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be morning and evening fog in places near the coast; otherwise, it will be fine to partly cloudy and warm to hot. It will be warm to cool in places along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect morning and evening fog in places near the coast; otherwise, fine to partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions await.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be fine to partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the extreme western parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.