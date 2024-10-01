Weather update: Heatwave comes to Northern, Western Capes while coast receives rain

Here's what weather you can expect on Wednesday.

While the weather will be cool and rainy in three provinces on Wednesday, a heatwave is expected inland until Sunday.

Earlier on Tuesday, SA Weather Service Climatologist Andries Kruger told The Citizen that we will still see intermittent winter weather systems between the summer systems that are being established in the coming months.

Weather warnings, Wednesday 2 October

The SA Weather Service warned that extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Richersveld Municipality of the Northern Cape.

Advisories

Heat wave conditions with persistently high temperatures are expected over the Richersveld Municipality of the Northern Cape from Wednesday but on Thursday, these conditions are expected to spread over the Nama Khoi and Kamiesberg Municipalities including the Matzikama Municipality in the Western Cape.

The heatwave is expected to end on Sunday.

Provincial weather forecast, Wednesday 2 October

Gauteng:

Fine and cool to warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga:

Fine in the Highveld, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, with in the with drizzle along the escarpment in the morning.

Limpopo:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm, with drizzle along the southern escarpment in the morning.

North West Province:

Fine and cool to warm.

Free State:

Morning fog patches in the extreme east, otherwise fine and cool.

Northern Cape:

Hot in places along the coast, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy over the Karoo in the morning, otherwise fine and cool but warm along the west coast.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south to southeasterly, but near-gale force near Cape Point.

It will be light to moderate east to north-easterly to easterly along the south coast, becoming fresh to strong from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Morning fog in places, otherwise fine and cool, but partly cloudy along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly becoming fresh to strong.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Morning fog in places south of the escarpment otherwise partly cloudy and cool with light rain in the extreme north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly becoming north-easterly by the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Partly cloudy to with isolated showers and rain except in the extreme west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to southeasterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

