Snow warning: ‘Put blankets and food in your car, just in case’

KZN CoGTA on how to prepare for disruptive weather conditions as rain and snow persists in parts of SA.

As authorities warn South Africans about the snow and flooding in parts of the country, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has urged motorists to pack food and blankets in their cars, just in case they get stranded.

Two weeks ago, several roads were closed in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) when disruptive snow trapped thousands of motorists. Two people died from hypothermia after being struck on the N3.

There have been concerns about similar incidents this week, However, the South Africa Weather Service (SAWS) said snowfall will not be as heavy.

South Africa Weather Service (SAWS) has issued advisories warning the public of disruptive weather conditions, including rain and snow, in parts of the country.

Authorities on standby

Meanwhile, KZN Members of the Executive Council for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Rev Thulasizwe Buthelezi said emergency services are monitoring the situation.

“Disaster management teams are on standby across the coastal areas. Residents are urged to avoid low-lying areas that may be prone to flooding during the heavy rains. Major routes will be continuously monitored by disaster management teams,” he said.

Buthelezi directed the line function departments through the Provincial Disaster Management Centre to ensure emergency plans were in place.

“Municipalities have also been directed to provide shelter for residents that might be displaced by the heavy rains, using public infrastructure such as community halls.”

Climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events. It’s essential to be prepared and take proactive measures to protect yourself and your community.

Pack emergency supplies, consider postponing your trip

Speaking on Newzroom Afrika, RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said those travelling should consider delaying their trips when there is disruptive weather.

“Having planned and having listened to where the forecast is, somebody must then decide whether the trip is worth it. Is it worth it to drive in the treasonous conditions that may exist on the road? If not, postpone the trip,” he said.

He said if motorists insist on using the roads, they should pack emergency food and blankets.

“If it’s necessary to travel then you must have a couple of things in your hand, emergency numbers that you may need on the road and have in the car also blankets and other warm clothes that you can use in case you become stranded.”

Here are 7 precautions to take during the storm

CoGTA said the public should consider taking the following precautions during disruptive weather conditions.

Stay informed: Keep up-to-date with weather forecasts and warnings from reliable sources.

Avoid flood-prone areas: Stay away from low-lying areas, riverbanks, and places prone to flooding.

Drive safely: If you must travel, drive cautiously. Avoid crossing flooded roads and bridges.

Secure your home: Ensure that gutters and drains are clear of debris. Secure outdoor. Items that could be blown away or cause damage.

Prepare for power outages: Have emergency supplies ready, including flashlights, batteries, and non-perishable food.

Emergency contacts: Keep a list of emergency contacts handy, including local disaster management teams.

Evacuation plans: Be aware of evacuation routes and have a plan in place in case you need to leave your home quickly.

