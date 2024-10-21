Orange level 6 warning for flooding in EC, thunderstorms continue across SA tomorrow

Here's what weather you can expect on Tuesday.

The weather service has issued an orange level 6 warning for flooding in the Eastern Cape while thunderstorms and hail are expected across much of South Africa on Tuesday.

Weather warnings, Tuesday 22 October

The SA Weather Service issued an orange level 6 warning for disruptive rain leading to flooding of settlements/property, roads, danger to life with some communities temporarily cut off in places along the Eastern Cape coast and adjacent interior.

It issued a yellow level 4 warning for disruptive rain leading to flooding of settlements, roads, damage to property and infrastructure is expected over the Koukamma, Dr Beyers Naude, Blue Crane Route, Makana, and Raymond Mhlaba Local Municipalities in the Eastern Cape.

A yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in damage to structures due to hail and wind, damage or loss of infrastructure, settlements (formal and informal), property, vehicles and livelihood over most parts of the KwaZulu Natal and north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

A yellow level 2 warning was issued for severe thunderstorms resulting in flooding of roads, settlements and low-lying areas resulting in closure of some bridges and roads, damage or loss of infrastructure, settlements (formal and informal), property, vehicles, livelihood, and livestock as well as major travel disruptions (including route obstructions) over Gauteng, Western Bushveld in Limpopo, Highveld and Escarpment of Mpumalanga and the eastern parts of Free State and the North West.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Dawid Kruiper Local Municipality in the Northern Cape.

Advisories

There are no advisories for tomorrow.

Provincial weather forecast, Tuesday 22 October

Gauteng:

Cloudy in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga:

Morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the northern Lowveld.

It will be cloudy in the south.

Limpopo:

Morning fog patches in places in the Lowveld, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thunder-showers except the west.

Free State:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers except in the extreme south-west.

Northern Cape:

Partly cloudy in the south and eastern parts with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme south-eastern parts, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly becoming fresh from the evening.

Western Cape:

Fine in the western parts, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and rain over the eastern parts until the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly to easterly but light to moderate along the west coast at first.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly, but light west of St Francis

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Fine in the extreme east at first, otherwise cloudy and cool to cold with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the south.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly north of Coffee Bay at first, otherwise fresh to strong south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with widespread showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-easterly, reaching fresh in places in the north.

It will become moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly from the south by mid-morning, spreading to Kosi Bay by evening and reaching strong in places at times.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.