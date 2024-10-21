Joburg emergency services on high alert for thunderstorms in Gauteng

The South African Weather Services warned residents to brace for severe thunderstorms, accompanied by hail

Johannesburg Emergency Services are on high alert following a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng.

The South African Weather Services (Saws) warned residents to brace for severe thunderstorms, accompanied by hail on Monday, which is expected to hit most parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the southwestern parts of Mpumalanga, Free State, North West, and the extreme northeastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Severe thunderstorms

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said all specialised units, which include aquatic rescue unit, who respond to all water related emergencies, were on standby.

“Severe thunderstorms in most parts of City of Johannesburg with the threats of #FlashFloods and traffic disruptions, residents who are residing in low lying areas are urged to avoid crossing river streams when conducting daily activities,

“Motorists are urged to exercise caution while driving extend safe following distance avoid crossing flooded roads/bridges,” Mulaudzi said.

High alert

Mulaudzi assured residents that they will be on high alert for any eventuality.

“City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services remain on high alert monitoring all 7 regions of the City of Johannesburg, together with all Specialized Units which includes Aquatic Rescue Unit which respond to all water related Emergencies.

“For life Threatening Emergencies residents are urged to call our Emergency Services Call Centre on 011 375 5911,” Mulaudzi said.

Matric exams

Meanwhile, Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube said despite severe weather warnings for thunderstorms and floods in at least seven provinces, Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube, said the department was ready for the start of the 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) Exams.

Grade 12 pupils from public and private schools begin their exams on Monday.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) will have 882,336 pupils sitting for the NSC, while 16,400 Grade 12s will write the Independent Examination Board (IEB) exams.

Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga told 702 they will assist candidates with help should the need arise.

