Fire warning issued as heatwave to last the weekend

Here's what weather you can expect on Friday.

While some fog is expected at the coast, warm to hot weather is predicted across much of the country on Friday.

Weather warnings, Friday 4 October

The SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging wind and waves between Hout Bay and Hermanus until late morning resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the western parts of Northern Cape and the Matzikana Municipality of the Western Cape.

Advisories

Heatwave conditions with persistently high temperatures are expected over Nama Khoi and Kamiesberg Municipalities and the Matzikama Municipality of the Western Cape until Saturday but from Friday to Sunday over Patensie, Uitenhage, Addo, Grahamstown and Bisho areas of the Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast, Friday 4 October

Gauteng:

Fine and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy in the Lowveld areas in the morning, where it will be partly cloudy, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

Limpopo:

Partly cloudy in the east, otherwise fine and warm.

North West Province:

Fine and cool to warm.

Free State:

Fine and cool to warm.

Northern Cape:

Fine and warm to hot.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly to southerly.

Western Cape:

Morning misty patches in places in the south, where it will be warm, otherwise fine and hot to very hot, but extremely hot in places over the West coast District interior.

The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh easterly to north -easterly, but south-easterly along the south-west coast spreading northwards along the west coast during the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Morning fog in places over the southern interior, otherwise fine and warm but cool along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh north-easterly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Morning fog, south of the escarpment, otherwise fine and warm but cool along the coast and over the north-eastern high ground.

The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog patches in places over the interior, otherwise fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy in the extreme north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly in the north until the afternoon, otherwise moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly, reaching strong at times.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

