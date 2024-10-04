Weather: Heatwave and fire danger warnings for Northern, Eastern and Western Cape

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 5 October 2024.

The weather service has warned of a heatwave with extremely high temperatures in parts of the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and Western Cape until Sunday and extremely high fire danger conditions in the same provinces. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 5 October

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions in places over Namakwa and ZF Mgcwau District Municipalities in the Northern Cape, and Matzikama, Bergrivier, Oudtshoorn, and Beaufort West Local Municipalities in the Western Cape, as well as in places in the western parts of the Eastern Cape.

Advisories

A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected in Richtersveld and Kamiesberg local municipalities in the Northern Cape; the Matzikama and Saldanha Bay local municipalities in the Western Cape; and Patensie, Uitenhage, Addo, Grahamstown, and Bisho areas in the Sarah Baartman District Municipality in the Eastern Cape until Sunday.

Extremely hot conditions are expected over the Richtersveld and Kamiesberg local municipalities in the Northern Cape and Matzikama and Saldanha Bay local municipalities in the Western Cape tomorrow.

ALSO READ: Fire warning issued as heatwave to last the weekend

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 5 October:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine, cool and warm conditions.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 05/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/8WRJziKTDd — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 4, 2024

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy skies in the east; otherwise, it will be fine and cool but warm in the Lowveld.

Mpumalanga Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 05/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/RQ9c8nU0xe — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 4, 2024

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy in the east; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 05/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/jKxjFI8ugB — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 4, 2024

North-West province:

Fine and warm weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine and cool to warm conditions.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 05/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/irn2vHhjrU — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 4, 2024

Northern Cape:

Fine and warm to hot weather is expected, but very hot to extremely hot in the western parts, becoming partly cloudy in the south-eastern parts in the late afternoon. Windy conditions are expected in the eastern parts.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 05/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/JfkyAgqozU — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 4, 2024

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy skies with morning and evening fog in places along the south-west coast; otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot, but extremely hot in places in the West Coast district. It will be warm along the south coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 05/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/t1p0c4OG4T — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 4, 2024

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be fine and warm to hot but very hot south of Darlington Dam.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be fine and warm conditions but hot over the interior.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 05/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/3YTeS7FNjt — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 4, 2024

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be fine and warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.