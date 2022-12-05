Level 2 warning issued for heavy rain, hail and strong winds in five provinces

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with possible heavy downpours, hail and strong winds over the southern areas of Limpopo, eastern parts of Free State and North West provinces, Gauteng as well as the central and southern parts of Mpumalanga on Tuesday.

City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi has warned residents in low-lying areas to avoid crossing rivers and monitor children to stay away from rivers.

“Motorists are urged to exercise caution while driving as most roads are wet and slippery in most parts of City of Johannesburg. Extend safe following distance and avoid crossing flooded roads and bridges,” said Mulaudzi.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 6.0.2023 pic.twitter.com/6etDkIeSaZ — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 5, 2022

Tuesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and cool to warm becoming cloudy with widespread showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy and cool to warm with widespread showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.

ALSO READ: Jukskei River drownings: Day 3 of search effort for more bodies

Limpopo: Partly cloudy and warm weather becoming cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the extreme east where it will be cloudy.

Free State: Partly cloudy and cool to warm weather with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over the central and the eastern parts but widespread in the extreme north-east where it will be cloudy.

Northern Cape: Fine in the west, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly until late morning, becoming moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

Western Cape: Partly cloudy and cool to warm weather but hot in the eastern parts of the Little Karoo. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-westerly north of Gans Bay but fresh to strong north of Cape Columbine in the afternoon, otherwise light and variable but moderate southerly to south-easterly midday. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly, becoming north-easterly in the evening.

ALSO READ: Another wet spring and summer on the cards for some parts of SA

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool to warm with light rain in places, and isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming north-easterly in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming south-easterly to easterly in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate