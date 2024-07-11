Cold fronts now to last until Sunday in Western Cape, Northern Cape

Here's what weather you can expect on Friday.

Snow on the Hawekwa mountain pass in Du Toit’s Kloof near Paarl on 9 July 2024. Photo: X/Rasaad Adams

People living in the Northern Cape and Western Cape should brace for a few more days of very cold weather while multiple fire danger warnings have been issued for Friday.

This after bad weather forced Cape Winelands and Overberg schools to remain closed on Friday.

Weather warnings, Friday 12 July

In its regional forecast, the SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 4 warning for damaging winds along the coast between Lambert’s Bay and Mossel Bay.

A yellow level 4 warning was issued for damaging waves leading to difficulty in navigation at sea between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay.

A yellow level 4 warning was issued for disruptive rain leading to localised flooding of roads and settlements, over City of Cape Town, Swartland, Drakenstein, Stellenbosch and Theewaterskloof municipalities.

A yellow level 4 warning was issued for damaging winds resulting in localised damage to settlements and difficult driving conditions over the southern parts of the Namakwa District Municipality in Northern Cape, City of Cape Town, Cape Winelands, Overberg, Central Karoo and western parts of Garden Route District Municipalities in the Western Cape.

A yellow level 2 warning was issued for damaging winds resulting in localised damage to settlements and difficult driving conditions Chris Hani District Municipality as well as Senqu and Elundini Local Municipality.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over Emalahleni, Senqu and Sakhisizwe Local Municipalities in the Eastern Cape, Kagiso-Molopo Local Municipality in the North-West and Mohokare Local Municipality in the Free State as well as Greater Letaba and Ephraim Mogale Local Municipalities in Limpopo and lastly, Merafong City Local Municipality in Gauteng.

Cape Town – #CapeStorm #Flooding multiple routes affected in the Mitchells Plain area pic.twitter.com/A2TLPlELh0 — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) July 11, 2024

Advisories

A series of significant cold fronts are expected to persist affecting Western and Northern Cape until Sunday.

The public and small stock farmers are advised that intermittent heavy rainfall, snowfalls, very cold conditions, strong coastal and interior winds and very rough seas can be expected.

Provincial weather forecast, Friday 12 July

Gauteng:

Fine and cool but warm in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.

Mpumalanga:

Fine and warm, but hot in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Fine and warm but hot in the Lowveld and the Limpopo Valley.

North West Province:

Fine, windy and cool to warm.

Free State:

Fine, windy and cool to warm.

Northern Cape:

Cloudy and cold to very cold with light rain in the west in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm, but fine in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to northwesterly, but strong at time in the morning.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy and cool along the south coast and adjacent interior, otherwise cloudy and cold with isolated to scattered showers and rain in the west, but widespread in the south-west.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-westerly, reaching gale force along the south-west coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy with isolated showers in the south-west, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Fine and cool.

The wind along the coast will be Light north-westerly in the morning, otherwise light and variable.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Fine and cool to warm but hot in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly in the south, otherwise moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly, spreading to the south by evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.