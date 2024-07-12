Cape Storm: 14,000 structures damaged, thousands left without power

Multiple residents have been affected by the storms and flooding, consequently attributing power outages to the intense weather conditions.

The City of Cape Town has been battered by fresh storms over the past 24 hours, leaving more destruction and displacement in its wake.

The City said on Thursday that around 14,000 structures had been damaged, and 15,000 people displaced due to the heavy weather.

Among the chaos was a grounded ship. However, authorities have cleared fears about a possible oil spill following the grounding.

Thousands displaced

While thousands of the displaced found shelter through NGOs, relatives and friends, some have returned home, depending on the severity of their circumstances.

Despite the hardships the regions have been forced to endure, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said he was “proud” of the readiness and response of disaster management system between the affected municipalities.

ALSO READ: Ongoing storms keep Cape Winelands and Overberg schools closed on Friday

The storms and flooding have also affected roads, with several closures reported across the province. The Western Cape Government’s website is providing regular updates on road closures.

Winde urged employers to exercise leniency during this time and residents not to take unnecessary risks.

“All stakeholders, disaster management teams, law enforcement agencies, NGOs, and faith-based groups have been working incredibly hard under terrible conditions to keep residents out of harm’s way. I cannot thank you enough.

“We have all shown how we can come together during disasters to help one another. This is the Western Cape that I am so very proud of,” he said.

ALSO READ: Body of missing hiker recovered on Otter Trail in Western Cape

Cape Storms leave thousands in the dark

According to power utility Eskom, a flood of complaints and faults have been lodged across the province.

The number of affected people is estimated at over 11,000, with 6,000 power interruptions reported in the Worcester and De Doorns area, and 4,000 people affected by power outages in Betties Bay and Kleinmond.

Over 5000 residents in Khayelistha have had their power restored after midnight after technicians were unable to restore electricity over the past few days.

ALSO READ: Cold fronts now to last until Sunday in Western Cape, Northern Cape

Areas still affected by power outages include:

Sutherland and Roggerveld;

Ladismith;

De Doorns to Touws River and surrounding areas;

Betty’s Bay, Kleinmond and Rooi Els;

Parts of Sir Lowry’s Pass and surrounding farms;

Parts of Grabouw and surrounding farms;

Parts of Macassar and surrounding Somerset West farms,

Malmesbury, Riebeek West and surrounding farms;

Rawsonville surrounding farms,

Parts of Delft and Khayelitsha (Eyethu)

SA weather warnings

The Western Cape’s Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC) coordinated the response to the cold fronts lashing the province since last week.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) reiterated the previously issued warnings for the region, including an Orange Level 8 warning for disruptive rain, strong winds, and mudslides.

The weather service said the level 8 warning was still on course for areas including the Cape Town Metropole, Drakenstein, and Stellenbosch.

Last cold front for the week making landfall in the Western Cape today. Scattered to widespread showers and rain expected with damaging waves along the coastlines of the western and southern coasts. Strong winds still persisting over parts of the south-western interior today. pic.twitter.com/mKN8KoGv1i — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 12, 2024

ALSO READ: Damaging winds, heavy rain and high fire danger in several areas

An orange level 6 was issued for strong waves between Table Bay and Struisbaai on Thursday and Friday.

Additionally, two level 4 warnings were issued for the same period in the Northern Cape and Cape Town regions.

“A Yellow Level 4 warning for damaging winds is in place for today [Thursday] and Friday, between Lambert’s Bay and Mossel Bay, as well as over the southern parts of Namakwa (in the Northern Cape), the Cape Town Metro, Cape Winelands, Central Karoo, Overberg and western areas of the Garden Route.

“A Yellow Level 4 warning has been issued for damaging waves from Alexander Bay to Plettenberg Bay for the next two days,” the weather service warned.

Schools remain closed due to weather conditions

Schools in the Cape Winelands and Overberg education districts have remained closed for Friday.

There are some schools which are not in these areas and have been affected in one way or another by the intense weather conditions.

18 schools were affected on Wednesday, Winde said these schools are being dealt with according to their circumstances.

“217 schools across the province have now reported some form of damage to school infrastructure or disruption. Last night’s heavy rains and strong winds unfortunately contributed towards this figure. 86 cases are regarded as serious and require our attention,” said Provincial Education Minister David Maynier.

ALSO READ: Eastern Cape roads treacherous due to snowfall

To confirm which schools are affected, parents are advised to use the “Find my School” search finder to confirm.

A decision on whether the schools will remain closed will be communicated according to weather conditions.

“It just depends on the severity of the rain, the storms, and the flooding. And we will make that decision again,” said Winde.

Rising dam levels

The Department of Water and Sanitation is closely monitoring dams, with several dams reporting high water levels.

As of Thursday morning the following dams had over 80% capacity on average.

Berg River Dam was at 107,13%;

Clanwilliam dam was at 92%;

Misverstand dam was at 155%;

Theewaterskloof dam was at 83,8%.

Humanitarian relief efforts are underway, with 44,000 meals provided to people in need in the Cape Town Metropole since Monday.

Members of the public are urged to continue donating non-perishable food items, blankets, toiletries, and other essentials.