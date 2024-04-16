Weather update: Fog and rain on the way

Here's what weather you can expect on Wednesday.

While most of South Africa will experience cool to warm conditions on Wednesday, rain is predicted in all provinces save the Western Cape.

Fog is also expected in four provinces.

This while heavy downpours in KwaZulu-Natal have seen five people lose their lives to flooding in Margate.

Weather warnings

In its regional forecast, the SA Weather Service issued no weather warnings for Wednesday

Advisories

There are no advisories this time.

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers over the Highveld.

Limpopo:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the southwest.

North West Province:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the east.

Free State:

Morning fog patches over the east, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered over the central parts.

Northern Cape:

Morning and evening fog along the coast and in places in the east at first, otherwise fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the east.

The wind along the coast will be light southerly to south-westerly.

Western Cape:

Cloudy and cool in the west and south west coastal areas with morning fog patches, otherwise fine and warm. It will become cloudy with fog patches along the south-west and south coast from evening.

The wind along the coast will be light southerly north of Cape Columbine at first, otherwise moderate north-westerly to westerly becoming moderate to fresh southwesterly to southerly along entire coastline in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Partly cloudy and warm, becoming cloudy in the north with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme north.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Partly cloudy and warm, but cool in places over interior. It will become cloudy with isolated thundershowers in places in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central interior but scattered in the extreme west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, but strong at times in places south of Cape St. Lucia.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.