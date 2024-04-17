Weather update: Partly cloudy and warm to cool conditions expected in most parts of SA

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 18 April 2024.

The weather service has not issued any severe weather alerts for Thursday but you should anticipate partly cloudy and warm to cool conditions for most parts of the country. Here’s what you need to know.

🌞⚠️Weather and severe weather alerts for tomorrow, Friday & Saturday. (18-20 April 2024)

🌞⚠️Weather and severe weather alerts for tomorrow, Friday & Saturday. (18-20 April 2024)

Partly cloudy and warm to cool conditions are expected for most parts of the country.

Weather warnings, 18 April

The weather service has not issued any impact-based warnings, fire danger warnings, or advisories for Thursday, 18 April.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 18 April

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate partly cloudy and cool conditions, but warm in the extreme north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm weather.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

North-West province:

Morning fog patches in places await the North West at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see morning fog patches in places at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Northern Cape:

There will be morning fog patches along the coast and in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot. It will be fine over the central parts.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy conditions along the coastal areas in the morning and evening with fog; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm. It will be fine in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy and cool weather is expected, with morning and evening fog in places along the coast and adjacent interior; otherwise, it will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Residents can look forward to cool conditions with morning fog in the north; otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but partly cloudy in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to partly cloudy weather in the west at times; otherwise, it will be fine and warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.