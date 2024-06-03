Weather update: Winter is here! Brace for disruptive snow, rain and damaging winds

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 4 June 2024.

The weather service has warned of disruptive snow, disruptive rain and strong damaging winds in numerous parts of South Africa. Here’s what you need to know.

⚠️Yellow level 1 warning: Damaging winds

Affected area: Central parts as well as along the east coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

Weather warnings, 4 June

The weather service has issued an orange level six warning for disruptive snow resulting in the loss of livestock and crops and some communities being inaccessible over the north-eastern high ground of the Eastern Cape. A yellow level two warning of disruptive snow resulting in icy roads and traffic disruptions has also been issued over the northern high ground of the Eastern Cape.

A yellow level four warning of disruptive rain resulting in localised flooding of roads and susceptible settlements has also been issued over the southern parts of the West Coast, the western parts of the Cape Winelands, the City of Cape Town, and the western parts of the Overberg Districts.

Saws has also warned of yellow level one, strong damaging winds leading to difficulty in driving high-sided vehicles along major routes, and damage to temporary structures in the extreme eastern parts of the Free State and the northern interior of KwaZulu-Natal. A yellow level two warning of damaging wind leading to localised disruptions to harbours and/or ports, difficult driving conditions along coastal routes and roads, choppy seas, and possible coastal infrastructure damage in exposed bays was also issued along the coast between Cape Agulhas and Plettenberg Bay.

Advisories

Very cold, wet, and windy conditions are expected in places over the interior of the Eastern Cape, the southern high-lying areas of the Namakwa District, and the central and eastern interior of the Western Cape. The possibility of snowfalls expected in certain places will likely exacerbate these conditions.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 4 June

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate partly cloudy weather in the south; otherwise, it will be fine and cold.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and cold to cool but warm conditions over the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and cool to warm but cold in places in the south-west.

North-West province:

Fine and cold to cool weather await North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine conditions in the north; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold to very cold, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the southern part and along the Lesotho border.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine in the north; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold to very cold but cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers along the coast and the southern part. It will be windy over the south-eastern part.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy and cold to cool conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers over the south-western parts to the eastern parts but isolated in places in the north.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy and cold, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the east. Snowfalls are possible in the northern, high-lying areas.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

It will be partly cloudy and cold to very cold, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the east. Snowfalls are possible in the northern, high-lying areas.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to partly cloudy weather in the extreme south; otherwise, it will be fine and cool but cold in the west.