Weather update: Disruptive rain warnings across multiple provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 9 April 2024.

The weather service has issued yellow alerts for disruptive rain in various regions, impacting roads and bridges. Here’s what you need to know.

The Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality in the Free State urged residents to be cautious on the roads and in their homes as the weather is expected to persist until mid-week.

“These conditions may lead to flooding of roads, settlements, and low-lying areas, resulting in the closure of some bridges and roads. Motorists and residents are urged to use alternative roads as the Fort Hare subway is flooded,” the metro said.

The Gauteng Department of Community Safety also called for heightened caution on the roads on rainy days.

“Remember: Slow down, keep a safe following distance, and prioritise safety,” the department said.

Rainy days call for heightened caution on the roads. Remember: slow down, keep a safe following distance, and prioritize safety 🌧️



#roadsafety #takecharge pic.twitter.com/eHpF1SJxK1 April 8, 2024

The Western Cape Premier Alan Winde confirmed that disaster management teams and emergency services personnel have been deployed to respond to incidents and mitigate the impact of the weather conditions.

Other relevant role players remain on high alert.

“Our priority as the provincial government is to ensure that we do everything we can to keep our residents safe during this severe storm. We appeal to everyone to please exercise extreme caution and avoid unnecessary travel,” the premier continued.

He added that the impact of the extreme weather so far is varied.

🚨 Our briefing at the Provincial Disaster Management Centre has wrapped up. We will continue to monitor the situation. Keep safe! #CapeStorm pic.twitter.com/6U2CsLV4hQ — Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) April 8, 2024

Weather warnings, 9 April

The weather service has issued a yellow level 4 warning for disruptive rain leading to flooding of settlement roads and low-lying bridges over the Garden Route and eastern parts of the Overberg district municipality in the Western Cape, eastern parts of the North West province, Gauteng, southern parts of the Western Bushveld in Limpopo, and the western parts of Mpumalanga.

Saws also issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain leading to localised flooding of settlement roads and low-lying bridges over the Koukamma, Kouga, and Sundays River Local Municipalities, as well as the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro in the Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 9 April

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate cloudy and cool conditions, with scattered showers and thundershowers becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog along the escarpment and Highveld; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool but hot in the Lowveld, with scattered showers and thundershowers in the west but isolated in the east. It will become partly cloudy by the late afternoon.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog in the east; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers in the south-west and northern Limpopo Valley but isolated over the central parts. It will become partly cloudy by the late afternoon.

North-West province:

A day of cloudy, windy, and cool to warm conditions awaits North West residents, with scattered to isolated showers and thundershowers except in the western parts.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see morning fog patches over the southern parts; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold to cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the northwest but scattered in the extreme east.

Northern Cape:

There will be cloudy conditions in the west with morning fog patches; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy, and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south, where it will be cold.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy and cool weather, with scattered showers and thundershowers that are widespread along the south coast. It will be partly cloudy along the west and south-west coasts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy and cold conditions are expected, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the south.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Residents can look forward to cloudy and cold weather with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the north east.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to partly cloudy conditions along the coast; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.