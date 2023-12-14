Weather update: More thunderstorms and hail expected on Friday

Here's what weather you can expect on Friday.

Most provinces can expect thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail on Friday, with the weather being partly cloudy and warm but cool in the eastern parts of the country.

The SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for the thunderstorms, and stated there may be localised flooding in formal/informal settlement or road, low-lying areas and bridges as well as major roads over the extreme eastern parts of the Northern Cape, North West, Free State, western interior of KwaZulu-Natal, southern highveld of Mpumalanga and western Bushveld of Limpopo.

⛈Weather outlook for tomorrow,



Partly cloudy and warm, but cool in places in the east with scattered to isolated thunderstorms expected over the central and eastern areas of the country.



Weather alert: Severe thunderstorms: Hail, damaging winds and heavy rain.

The service also said extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the extreme northern parts of the Northern Cape.

Friday’s weather forecast

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and warm but hot in places in the north with scattered afternoon thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy in the morning becoming partly cloudy and warm with scattered afternoon and evening thundershowers but isolated in the north-east, where it will be hot.

Limpopo:

Cloudy in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered afternoon and evening thundershowers, but isolated in the east where it will be very hot in places.

North West Province:

Hot in the west, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered afternoon thundershowers.

Free State:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered afternoon thundershowers but isolated in the west.

Northern Cape:

Fine and warm to hot, but cool along. It will become partly cloudy in the eastern interior in the afternoon with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the extreme east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly becoming strong in the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Cloudy over the interior and south coast in the morning, becoming partly cloudy otherwise fine and cool to warm, but hot in places along the west coast.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly becoming fresh to strong along the west coast in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Cloudy along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain in places in the south.

The wind along the coast will be light westerly in places in the morning, otherwise light to moderate south-easterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

Cold in the western interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered afternoon thundershowers but isolated in the north-west.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh south-easterly from late morning.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool but warm in the north with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate