Level 2 warning: Heavy rain, flooding expected in two provinces

Here's what to expect on Saturday.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms over the north-eastern parts of Mpumalanga and the Lowveld of Limpopo, on Saturday.

Residents in these areas should expect small amount of hail and heavy downpours leading to localised flooding.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Laingsburg Municipality of the Western Cape as well as the northern parts of the Northern Cape.

Saturday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Cloudy in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Morning fog over the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be warm over the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Morning fog over the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers over the far east by the afternoon.

Free State: Morning patches in places at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central but scattered in the extreme east.

Northern Cape: Partly cloudy along the coast in the morning where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm to hot. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Cloudy in the north-east in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm but hot in places over the western and eastern interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise fine and warm, but cool along the coast where it will be cloudy in the morning. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly at first, otherwise moderate to fresh easterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cool in places along the coast where it will be cloudy, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly early morning, otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly, becoming easterly to north-easterly in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.