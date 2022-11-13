Weather warning for residents as Gauteng hit by heavy rain and flooding

Citizen Reporter

Gauteng residents have been urged to be cautious as heavy rain continues to hit the province.

This comes as Gauteng has experienced drenching rain and localised flooding the whole week.

On Friday, the SA Weather Service (Saws) issued a warning for disruptive rainfall.

Nancefield hostel flooded

Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the Nancefield men’s hostel in Soweto was flooded on Saturday, affecting about 300 people.

“The Department of Infrastructure is dealing with that, to try and organise a temporary shelter,” he told eNCA.

Mulaudzi added that EMS services have had to attend to a number of car accidents on the road since the beginning of the weekend.

“Although there have been no fatalities, we are still encouraging motorists to be cautious on the roads, keep a safe following distance and try avoid roads and bridges that might be flooded.”

He added that speeding might the reason behind most of the accidents so far.

???? MEDIA ALERT????



Gauteng citizens are encouraged to exercise caution during heavy rains and possible floods pic.twitter.com/chUESqspos— CoGTA (@GDCoGTA) November 12, 2022

Mulaudzi said the Johannesburg’s informal settlements are most at risk to severe storms, due to the fact they are mostly in low-lying areas and located alongside rivers.

Roads flooded in Centurion

The Citizen’s sister publication Pretoria Rekord reported on Sunday that many roads and bridges in Centurion have been flooded.

The City calls on residents and motorists to be on high alert during heavy rainfall.

Please avoid End street bridge in Centurion pic.twitter.com/752oQBmR5a— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) November 13, 2022

Developing sinkhole

Tshwane’s officials are particularly concerned about Wierda Road, over the N14 highway, where the road is sagging due to a developing sinkhole.

Ward councillor Ina Strijdom told Pretoria Rekord that police, the Tshwane metro and members of community policing forums are at the scene. The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport was on its way to the site.

Motorists were advised to make use of alternative roads.

⚠️ WARNING: CAR TRAPPED & NUMEROUS ROADS FLOODED IN CENTURION ON SUNDAY AFTERNOON. REPORTS OF 100MM+ OF OVERNIGHT RAIN IN THE AREA | ???? RAZA & FIRSTHELP pic.twitter.com/HeVWscMZYS— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) November 13, 2022

???? DANGER: FLOODING ON RABIE & END STREETS IN CENTURION AFTER HEAVY OVERNIGHT RAIN | ???? FIRSTHELP pic.twitter.com/NnzNNniFqH— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) November 13, 2022

Disaster management centres

Gauteng Cogta MEC Mzi Khumalo told eNCA they are monitoring the weather situation, with the province’s disaster management centres.

He said the department is working with municipalities and NGOs to help those affected by the adverse weather.

Khumalo warned residents that above-normal rainfall is expected in Gauteng until the end of the year.

Basic safety tips for floods:

Meanwhile, the police have issued advice for residents should they be affected by floods:

Disconnect electrical appliances if your house has flooded.

Do not attempt to cross flowing water sources such as rivers. 15cm of fast-flowing water can knock you off your feet and be enough for you to be unable to regain your footing.

Do not drive across low-Iying bridges that have flooded. 30cm of flowing water could be enough to move the average family vehicle.

Stay away from power lines and electrical wires.

Evacuate flooded areas immediately.

Pay close attention to weather alerts and media notices.

When reporting emergencies, provide precise location details to ensure that help can be sent soon as possible.

