Grace roars up NGC leaderboard as rain frustrations put aside

The frustrations of Friday’s rain were put aside as the second round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge was completed by noon on Saturday, with South Africa’s Branden Grace roaring up the leaderboard and finishing just one shot off leaders Richard Bland and Luke Donald.

Grace fired a bogey-free five-under-par 67 to climb to seven-under-par, and with none of the first-round leaders able to make much headway in the overcast, damp conditions, the 2017 champion is right back in the mix.

New Zealander Ryan Fox followed up his 64 in the first round with a 74 on Saturday and is now on six-under, tied for fifth place with Rasmus Hojgaard (69).

European Ryder Cup captain Donald, who shot 65 on the first day, was one-over after the front nine, but he went to the top of the leaderboard with three birdies from the 10th to 14th holes. Unfortunately the Englishman three-putted the 18th for bogey to slip back into a share of the lead with countryman Bland, who was excellent on Saturday morning with four birdies and no dropped shots in his 68.

Italian Guido Migliozzi was in third place after his first-round 67, but he tumbled down the leaderboard in spectacular fashion as he dropped six shots on the par-four 17th. The 25-year-old’s drive found the bunker, he laid up but then duffed his wedge onto the rocky shore of the dam, below the stonewall of the green. Instead of taking a drop, he tried to chip it out from between the rocks, but failed to get on to the green, leaving the ball closer to the wall. He then elected to drop but hit the ball straight back into the trouble he had come from. Again he tried to hit it out, but needed two attempts to get on to the fringe of the green from where he two-putted.

Although the sextuple-bogey destroyed his round, Migliozzi is not entirely out of contention on one-under-par, seven shots behind midway through the tournament.

Loves the back nine

Grace often struggles on the front nine of the Gary Player Country Club and he was probably pleased to par his way through the first eight holes and then birdie the ninth. But the 34-year-old does love the back nine and he played some tremendous approach shots to collect four birdies on the first five holes after the turn.

Malaysia’s Gavin Green produced the most enchanting performance of the second round as he blazed his way to a seven-under-par 65, which lifted him alongside Grace in third place on seven-under. The 28-year-old’s only bogey came on the 18th when he three-putted, but before that he had six birdies and an eagle on the par-five 14th.