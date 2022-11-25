Level 2 warning: Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain and hail to hit Gauteng

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorm with possible heavy downpours, hail and damaging winds across several provinces on Saturday.

These include the south-western parts of Limpopo, western and southern Mpumalanga, central and eastern North West and Free State, Gauteng, as well as KwaZulu-Natal, except the north eastern parts.

A yellow level 2 warning has also been issued for damaging wind leading to difficulty in navigation at sea is expected between Alexander Bay and Hermanus on Saturday.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over northern parts of Northern Cape.

Saturday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Cloudy and warm with widespread showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Mpumalanga: Morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with widespread showers and thundershowers but scattered in the north-east.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the south.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm to hot, becoming cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers in the west, but widespread in the east.

Free State: Cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered to widespread in the central and eastern parts.

Northern Cape: Fine and warm to hot, but cool in the south, becoming partly cloudy in the east, with isolated showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly to southerly.

Western Cape: Cloudy to partly cloudy in the east with light showers along the south coast, otherwise fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be light and variable east of Cape Agulhas but moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly in the afternoon, otherwise strong southerly to south easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool, but cloudy in the extremely east with isolated showers and rain. The wind along the coast will be moderate south westerly, becoming south easterly from late morning.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool to cold with scattered showers and rain, but widespread thundershowers in the east. The wind along the coast will be Moderate south easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Cloudy with widespread showers and thundershowers but scattered in the extreme north-east. The wind along the coast will be Moderate southerly to south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.