Extreme weather conditions set to increase in November

Stephen Tau

With the last month of the Spring season fast approaching, South Africans can expect a lot of extreme weather conditions.

This is according to the South African Weather Service.

Already this week, residents – particularly in parts of the Free State and Gauteng provinces – experienced severe weather conditions with heavy rainfall and strong winds.

This specifically happened in areas such as Sasolburg on the border of the two provinces in question, including Vanderbijlpark, Tshwane as well as Krugersdorp and Roodepoort situated in the western parts of Gauteng.

“We had what is called a funnel cloud but it did not touch the ground,” senior forecast Puseletso Mofokeng told The Citizen on Saturday.

Asked what the difference between a funnel cloud and a tornado was, Mofokeng replied:

“A funnel cloud is almost like a tornado which happens when there is enough push,” he said.

Mofokeng warned that residents can expect similar harsh weather conditions during the month of November.

Various parts of the country, especially Gauteng have been experiencing much cooler and wet weather conditions over the last couple of days.

According to Mofokeng, Gauteng residents can still expect isolated thundershowers over the next couple of days.

“On Sunday we are expecting isolated thundershowers, especially in the afternoon with daytime temperatures expected to swing between 23 and 26 degrees Celsius.

“On Monday and Tuesday the chances of showers and thundershowers are expected to increase to 60% and at this stage while we have not issued any warning for extreme weather, we will continue to monitor the situation and should there be any changes, we will inform members of the public accordingly,” Mofokeng said.

In previous months, the South African Weather Service warned of above-normal rainfall over rainfall areas for the current Spring and coming Summer seasons.

This forecast according to Mofokeng still remains in place in the rainfall areas which include Gauteng, KwaZulu Natal (KZN), the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, North West as well as the Free State.

Meanwhile, another cut-of-low system is expected to develop on Thursday next week bringing along rain in the rainfall areas including in the Western Cape.