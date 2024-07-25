Starting out as an entrepreneur? Consider outsourcing these services

When starting a business, one is required to wear multiple hats. Outsourced support can help you grow your business.

Getting a business off the group while you are young can be a challenging journey. As challenging as it might be, it is possible to succeed.

Jason Mellow, Head of Broker Distribution at MiWay says it is okay to lean on others for support from time to time because this will allow you to interact with your clients to figure out if they are happy with your services.

“Outsourced business support can also help you grow your business to greater heights, develop new products, or focus on strategic planning and innovation,” says Mellow.

Four tips for start-up entrepreneurs:

Ensure you have legal advice

Mellow says it is important for every business, in every sector to have a legal adviser who will ensure the business is operating legitimately. A legal adviser can provide guidance on how to trademark your ideas, brand name or product names.

A legal adviser can also help when it comes to contractual matters. As a business owner, you might enter into an agreement with a supplier or become a supplier. This is where a legal adviser will come in, to help with navigating the fine print of agreements.

“If you skip the step of ensuring you understand every detail outlined in the agreements, it could jeopardise your business,” he says.

Tax advice to optimise your finances

A tax practitioner is someone you also need to have on your side to help navigate through the South African Tax Administration Act. He says it would be the best way to comply with tax legislation by having a tax practitioner by your side, especially if you have little financial background.

A tax practitioner can come in handy to ensure that the organisation tax type you are registered for is ideal for your business’ financial structure. “Tax compliance is something that changes as your business grows and evolves.

Office management to stay on top of the admin

He advises entrepreneurs to set time aside to focus and deal with administrative tasks. These tasks, such as procuring goods and services, obtaining any necessary licenses and permits, and setting up functions like payroll will ensure you can begin running a smooth operation.

Setting time aside for these tasks can detract from what really needs to be done, and what are the important tasks – stuff like developing your business strategy, onboarding your first customers, and putting in some creative time.

Marketing services to maximise your reach

He says it is important to have the right insights and expertise to ensure you get your business in front of the correct target audience. It is possible for one to miss the mark and end up spending a lot of money on marketing strategies that may not bring any returns.

“A marketing professional can give guidance to ensure your message reaches the right people.” These types of consultants will help with social media strategy, the design of your website, search engine optimisation to increase your online visibility and running effective ad campaigns,” says Mellow.