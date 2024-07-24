Technology and Science

By Jabulile Mbatha

24 Jul 2024

AI-powered online lawyer now available in SA

Legal Interact launches My AI Lawyer in South Africa, providing instant legal advice via WhatsApp.

Legal Interact launches My AI Lawyer in SA, providing instant legal advice via WhatsApp.

A groundbreaking innovation from Legal Interact with a human intermediary in the loop, which functions on the platform of Microsoft Azure using Azure Open AI, is bringing legal advice to South Africans with ease.

Rapheal Segal, cofounder of My AI Lawyer, said they created this software to use technology to bring justice to people.

Norman Kretzmer of Avantedge Group, parent company of Legal Interact, said: “With technology you don’t see the influence that it has on humans out there and this was a real opportunity to bring something to people that really need it, like those who do not have access to legal advice or a lawyer.”

Segal said it was important to not only focus on making this information available to citizens, but to make it accessible.

This was done by putting the software on WhatsApp where the user sends a question and answers are generated almost instantly.

Three aspects of design

Segal said the design incorporates three aspects: “The first is the flavour. The essence of the answer must be one of compassion.” This is to humanise the experience for users.

The second part is making the answer understandable to everyone and the third part is “making sure the answer is thought through and understood and if there is more that’s needed, it recommends a human lawyer for you”.

“Its AI when you need it and human when you want it.”

