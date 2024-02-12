‘Men reluctant to visit clinics’ – STIs spread if left unchecked, says healthcare worker

The Gauteng department of health is urging the public to stop engaging in risky sexual behaviour as this increased (STIs) and HIV.Picture: Peter Dazeley/ Getty Images

With Valentine’s Day on Wednesday, the Gauteng department of health is urging the public to stop engaging in risky sexual behaviour as this increased the transmission of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and HIV.

Between April and December 2023, 167 109 males presented at public health facilities across the province, with 67 400 (40%) treated for male urethritis syndrome (MUS), the department said.

The department revealed the MUS data accurately reflected newly acquired STIs.

“Symptoms of MUS include discharge from the penis and burning urination. If left untreated, complications can include pain and swelling of the testes. Gonorrhoeae and chlamydia are the most predominant cause of MUS in South Africa,” the department said.

“In 2020, the MUS incidence in the province was recorded at 12% and has increased over the years to 15% in 2023.”

STIs take time to manifest

Professional nurse Nomfundo Dube, who works at a clinic where people consult for acute illness such as STI, said the spread of MUS was vast if it is left unchecked.

She noted the symptoms of MUS or any STI take time to manifest, especially in males than in females.

“It is because in females the environment is more conducive for bacteria to multiply than in males,” Dube said.

“Males take time to have symptoms and they will continue to have unprotected sex, which will lead to the spread and men are reluctant to come to the clinic.”

Populated areas

The department emphasised this data reflected an increase of STI incidence in sub-district E in Alexandra and F in the Johannesburg inner city, in areas such as Braamfontein and Hillbrow.

The department recorded an increase too in Merafong sub-district in West Rand, Germiston, Katlehong and Vooslorus in Ekurhuleni South, and Lesedi in Sedibeng and in Region 7 in Bronkhorstspruit.

Sub-district E and F in Johannesburg had tertiary institutions and high-risk individuals such as sex workers and people who inject with drugs, says the GDoH.

“Merafong is a mining area with a majority of the male population. Ekurhuleni South and Lesedi have TVET colleges, informal settlements, truck stops and hostels.”

Dube added that on average about 30 people come with symptoms of STI in a week.

“Some of it is influenced by the type of settlement they stay in. Last year I worked in Alex and we did outreach programmes targeting people who were at a risk of contracting STI.

“It is a congested community, people there are dating in circles which makes it easy to pass on STI,” Dube said.

Use condoms

MEC for health and wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko implored people that were sexually active to use male and female condoms which they can access for free at their local healthcare centres to protect themselves against STIs and HIV/Aids.

“Our clinics provide free condoms and STI and HIV prevention, testing and treatment services. We should not let STIs go untreated as they increase the risk of HIV infection and transmission which will hamper the province’s goal to reduce new HIV infections by 2030,” she added.

According to Dube, people from the age of 16 to 26 are most likely to contract an STI “because that’s the age where people are at varsity and exploring and consume drugs so those are all highrisk behaviours which will lead them to having unprotected sex”.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said between April and December 2023, 1 255 out of 66 377 pregnant women who presented at their facilities for antenatal care for the first time tested positive for Syphilis.

