StopBullying Day: Unesco and Saps urge people to take action

As the world acknowledges #StopBullying Day on Thursday, the South African Police Services (Saps) and Unesco have urged people to stand together to stop cyberbullying.

From low self-esteem to depression, the consequences of bullying, including cyberbullying, can be devastating for young people’s well-being.

School violence

Unesco has highlighted that school violence and bullying, including cyberbullying, is widespread and affects many children and adolescents globally.

“Teachers are at the heart of the solution and need to feel empowered, capable and ready to act. Yet more training and stronger support from the school and beyond is urgently needed.”

“School violence can be devastating. The children and young people affected can find it difficult to concentrate in class, miss classes, or drop out of school altogether. This has an adverse impact on academic achievement and future prospects,” Unesco said.

#sapsHINT We urge everyone to stand together and #StopBullying

No type of bullying should ever be tolerated.

Technology

Meanwhile, Saps said with the advent of technology, bullying is no longer limited to schoolyards or street corners.

“Cyberbullying can occur anywhere, even at home, through email, texts, cellular phones or social media websites. For those who suffer cyberbullying, the effects can be devastating, leaving you feeling hurt, humiliated, angry, depressed or even suicidal.”

It said no type of bullying should ever be tolerated and provided tips that can help you protect yourself online and deal with the growing problem of cyberbullying.

Tips for children or teens dealing with cyberbullying:

Do not respond. If someone bullies you, remember that your reaction is usually exactly what the bully wants. It gives him or her power over you.

Do not retaliate. Responding with similar threats reinforces the bully’s behaviour. Help avoid a whole cycle of aggression.

Save the evidence. Online messages can usually be captured, saved and shown to someone who can help. Save evidence even if it is minor. Cyberbullying can escalate.

Block the bully. Use preferences or privacy tools to block the person. If it happens while you are chatting, leave the “room”. Report any abusive comments to the social media website administrators.

Reach out for help. Talk to a friend or a trusted adult who can help.

Tips for parents and teachers to stop cyberbullying

No matter how much pain it causes, children are often reluctant to tell parents or teachers about cyberbullying.

Spot the warning signs of cyberbullying

Your child may be the victim of cyberbullying if he or she becomes sad, angry or distressed during or after using the internet or a cellular phone.

Appears anxious when receiving a text, email or have been on social media websites.

Avoids discussions or is secretive about computer or cellular phone activities.

Withdraws from family, friends and activities they previously enjoyed.

Refuses to go to school or to specific classes, or avoids group activities.

Illustrate changes in mood, behaviour, sleep, appetite, or shows signs of depression or anxiety.

Prevent cyberbullying before it starts

Teach your children to:

Block communication with cyberbullies.

Never post or share their personal information online, including their full name(s), address(es), telephone number(s), the school’s name, parents’ names, credit card number(s), or their friends’ personal information.

Never share their internet passwords with anyone, except you.

Talk to you about their life online.

Not put anything online that they would not want their classmates to see.

Not send messages when they are angry or upset.

Always be as polite online as they are in person.

For more information checkout the Saps website here: Dealing with cyberbullying

