Students not affected by plans to place Unisa under administration

By Faizel Patel

The Department of Higher Education, Science and Innovation has assured University of South Africa (UNISA) students they will not be affected when the institution is placed under administration.

The Citizen’s readers have raised concerns about what would happen to students and their studies once Unisa is place under administration.

No implications

The Department of Higher Education spokesperson, Ishmael Mnisi, said the curriculum would proceed normally.

“There are no implications to students nor the curriculum. This is about the management of the institution, should the minister finally decide to proceed with it.”

On Sunday, the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Dr Blade Nzimande gave the Unisa council seven days to provide reasons why the institution should not be placed under administration.

Unisa administration

Nzimande wrote to the university’s council chairperson, James Maboa, on 4 August, of his intention to appoint an administrator to the embattled university.

“Minister Nzimande intends to exercise his powers in terms of Section 49B of the Higher Education Act 101 of 1997, which empowers him to appoint an administrator. In terms of Section 49E of the Higher Education Act, the council of Unisa will be dissolved upon the appointment of an administrator,” said Mnisi.

He said the decision followed a report by independent assessor Professor Themba Mosia and a ministerial task team chaired by businessman and academic Vincent Maphai.

Report

The damning report picked up issues of gross maladministration, bullying, tender manipulation, and the abuse of funds at Unisa.

Nzimande’s decision comes after an application brought by the university’s former registrar, Professor Steward Mothata, on 20 June in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to declare the council no longer “properly constituted” after the resignation of several members.

Unisa has since fired Mothata after he was placed on precautionary suspension for ‘breaching the code of ethics and conduct’.

