Unisa terminates contract of registrar Prof Steward Mothata

By Faizel Patel

The University of South Africa (Unisa) has terminated the employment contract of its registrar, Professor Steward Mothata, with immediate effect.

This comes three weeks after Mothata was suspended from the institution of higher learning.

Unisa on Friday said it has communicated the decision directly with Professor Mothata.

“In dealing with this matter, the university is adhering to its abiding principle and practice of not commenting on matters between itself and its employees in the public domain.

“If there is any further matter that Unisa wishes to communicate to its former employee, Prof Mothata, it will direct such communique to him.”

Suspension

Mothata was placed on precautionary suspension this month for ‘breaching code of ethics and conduct’.

According to the letter of suspension, Mothata was being investigated for breaching confidentiality, gross abuse of office, gross dishonesty, gross insubordination and giving and making damaging statements in execution of his duties in the public place.

“In addition to the nature of the misconduct and the seriousness thereof, I am convinced that your continued role as the university registrar and secretary of council will continue to jeopardise and undermine the official business of the university and that of council because there exists a reasonable fear that misconduct of a similar nature may continue and concern that you might interfere with the witnesses and the smooth running of the hearing,” reads the letter in part.

Council

The university also noted rumours being peddled in the public domain that council no longer quorate, and as such cannot hold meetings.

Unisa obtained legal opinion stating that council does quorate and should, therefore, continue with its business.

“The university also reassures its community and other stakeholders that the business of the university is continuing as usual, i.e. teaching and learning, research and innovation and engaged scholarship,” it said.

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde.

