At least a third of the residents interviewed around the open coal mine at Somkele said they were suicidal, with experts saying there’s an urgent need to change the mining narrative in SA.

While there were economic advantages to mines, clinical psychologist Dr Garret Barnwell said psychological effects were ignored, with residents living close to mines exposed to several environmental stressors, which contribute profoundly to collective trauma.

Residents claimed they also suffered from psychological, health and continuous traumatic stress disorder.

Report with findings

In light of Mental Health Awareness Month, All Rise, a non-profit organisation and registered law clinic for climate and environmental justice, released an independent report titled “Everything for Dust: the Collective Trauma of Opencast Coal Mining on Residents in Somkhele”.

“Although it is claimed most people live within a safe distance from the mine, the psychological reality is devastating,” Barnwell said.

“Living in this mining area is living in a reality of land, which once sustained life of all kinds, that has been gutted, transformed into a dust-stricken and rocky opencast coal pit which, for those interviewed, is a source of environmental suffering.”

Environmental stressors have had an impact overtime

He said environmental stressors such as dust, water insecurity, noise pollution, blasting and perceived toxic contamination have had psychological impacts, compounding over time.

“The destruction and loss of subsistence farming areas and grazing land and loss of Isibaya, as well as new difficulties herding goats and cattle, contribute to the collective trauma,” he added.

“One of the significant psychological impacts on those interviewed was the loss of livelihoods and intergenerational wellbeing, which has led to daily struggles with financial insecurity and, for most, impoverishment.”

Tendele CEO is yet respond

Tendele CEO Jan du Preez said neither the mine, Mpukunyoni Traditional Council (TC) nor “many community members” were invited to participate, but the mine’s management would study the findings and then be able to “meaningfully respond”.

“It speaks volumes that the podcast was hosted on a webinar, a platform which most of the community would not have the means to access,” he added.

“We are continuing to work with the independent environmentalist group OMI and (consultants) WSP, to implement and to comply with the court findings during the review application.

“Various public participation meetings has been conducted, and we are making progress to ensure we can submit a report to Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe in due course.” he said.

‘Findings not accurate’

Du Preez criticised the methods used for the research and said only “35 people were interviewed, and all 35 people are MCeJO members – clients of All Rise – the same MCeJO whose aim is to close the mine”, when the community had more than 220 000 people represented by the TC.

“Various meetings have been conducted, and has been enthusiastically attended by community members, and in the main the mine has support to continue.

“We have been supported in all court cases by the Amicus, which represents the traditional council, municipality, all unions on the mine, and all business leaders in the area. Thus, leaders representing some 220 000 people, have been working with mine in resolving old historic issues.”

