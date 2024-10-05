Task team sent to KZN school over viral bullying video

The province's education department has offered psychological support to the affected learners.

A video of alleged bullying in a KZN classroom was shared online. Picture: iStock

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education is investigating alleged bullying at Thabela High School.

This follows a viral video of two pupils slapping another student, shared online.

It is unclear when the video was taken, but the department said this week that it was “disturbed” by the incident.

“The Department strongly condemns such behaviour, which undermines the core values of respect, dignity, and safety within our schools.

“As a Department, we prioritize the well-being of all learners and are committed to fostering a safe, inclusive, and conducive learning environment.”

According to a 2021 study, the most prevalent form of bullying was being “called unkind names”, with as much as 33% of children between the ages of 10 and 12 reported being hit by another child.

Action taken

The department said it takes bullying “extremely seriously”, and swift action was taken to address the issue.

“The Department has dispatched a task team to Thabela High School to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and to offer psychological support to the affected learners.”

It urged all learners, parents, educators, and community members to work together in cultivating a culture of mutual respect and zero tolerance.

“Bullying not only disrupts the learning process but also leaves a lasting negative impact on the emotional and psychological well-being of those involved.

“In light of this incident, the Department will also be intensifying its anti-bullying awareness programmes in schools across the Province of KwaZulu-Natal to prevent such occurrences in the future.

“We call on all stakeholders to remain vigilant and report any form of bullying to school authorities immediately.”

MEC Sipho Hlomuka said schools should be “safe havens for education, free from intimidation and harm”.

Jail time for bullying

Last year, Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga reportedly told broadcaster eNCA that government was looking into changing legislation that could see bullies spend time behind bars.

Currently, bullies under 10 cannot be arrested, while those who are older can only be detained by police and released to their parents or guardians.

“It is clear that South Africa has a huge problem when it comes to bullying, especially among those of school-going age,” Mhlanga said.

