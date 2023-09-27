Finally, the Thabo Bester tell-all! Eagerly awaited inside story set to capture SA readers

'The Thabo Bester Story' delves into the investigation of the notorious conman's prison escape and extraordinary events that gripped the nation.

Convicted murderer and ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester proved to be a master of disguise using various aliases to pull off elaborate scams with his accomplice girlfriend Dr Nandipha Mogudumana. Images via Twitter, Instagram @drnandipha and GroundUp.

The Thabo Bester Story: The Facebook rapist, the Celebrity Doctor and the Escape from Cell 35 is based on Marecia Damons and Daniel Steyn’s gritty journalistic investigation which exposed the convicted Facebook rapist and murderer’s daring escape from Bloemfontein’s Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022.

Journalists wins prestigious award for Thabo Bester investigation

The GroundUp News journalists were awarded the 2023 Sanef Nat Nakasa Award for Media Integrity for their series of articles which thrust the sensational Bester saga into the public limelight and compelled authorities to finally take action.

Their investigation provided compelling evidence that the charred body found in Bester’s prison cell was not his, contradicting the official denials from the Department of Correctional Services and G4S, the company responsible for the security at the privately run prison.

ALSO READ: Glynnis Breytenbach: The pitbull prosecutor who could make Chuck Norris cry

‘The Thabo Bester Story’: From chapter to verse

The book – which is set for release on 27 October – details the elaborate plot of Bester’s escape which involved the staging of his own death by placing a body placing a body decoy in his cell before setting it alight.

It is alleged that his accomplice and girlfriend Nandipha Magudumana smuggled the body of Katlego Bereng into the prison with the help of several prison officials who are currently on trial along with Bester and the disgraced former doctor.

ALSO READ: Money talked and Thabo Bester walked: Witness reveals insider info

Fascinating trail of investigation

The book follows the fascinating trail of the investigation which revealed that Bester ran a business scamming celebrities while in prison. The online publication also broke the news of the first sighting of Bester in Sandton City’s Woolworths while on a shopping trip with Magudumana.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester at Woolworths in Sandton City. Photos: Twitter @DrNandipha and GroundUp

The baffling relationship between Bester and Magudumana, as well as their various scams while living it up in a luxury property, is also one of the hot topics in the book.

The GroundUp reports contributed to the arrest in April of the couple in Tanzania, nearly a year after the prison escape.

ALSO READ: Say their names, Nandipha. Say their names…

Book set for nationwide release on 27 October

Taking to Instagram, Damons teased the book cover along with the statement that the book will expose the prison escape and everything that has come to light since.

The Thabo Bester Story: The Facebook rapist, the Celebrity Doctor and the Escape from Cell 35 will be available at all major bookstores nationwide.

NOW READ: Nandipha Magudumana ‘dismayed but not despondent’ over denied bail – lawyer