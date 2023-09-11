Nandipha Magudumana ‘dismayed but not despondent’ over denied bail – lawyer

An appeal has not been ruled out.

Defence lawyer Machini Motloung says his client Nandipha Magudumana is “dismayed but not despondent” over the outcome of her bail application.

The girlfriend of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester was denied bail on Monday by the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court.

The court found that Magudumana was a flight risk.

Speaking to media outside court, Motloung said they would study the judgment. An appeal has not been ruled out.

“We will reflect the judgment, decipher the reasons given and conduct a mapping exercise in terms of the way forward,” he said.

When asked how Magudumana was feeling after the judgment, Motloung said: “[She is] equally dismayed but not despondent by denied [bail].”

Magistrate Estelle de Lange said bail conditions would not be enough to make Magudumana stand her trial.

“She will have more means to help Bester to escape. If she is released, she could facilitate another escape if she wants to,” said De Lange.

De Lange said she Magudumana did not satisfy the court that it is in the interests of justice for her to be released on bail.

“It is, however, in the interest of justice that matters be tried and that a verdict be obtained in a court of law, and this can only happen if the person stands trial. Therefore, the application to be released on bail is refused.”

Magudumana was arrested with Bester in Tanzania in April.

De Lange said while Magudumana’s passport was confiscated, she did not use it to cross borders.

“The evidence indicates that she does not need a passport to travel across borders. It’s a good indication that she has the means and knowledge of how to leave the country,” she said.

She said there was also no evidence supporting Magudumana was kidnapped by Bester.

Magudumana will remain in custody at the Bizzah Makhate Prison in Kroonstad, Free State.

