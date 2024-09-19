The banking app used to win lotto jackpot of R107 million

"The winner has yet to claim this life-changing win and Ithuba is eager to meet the lucky individual."

The numbers for the R107 million win were selected manually. Picture: iStock

The National Lottery Ithuba has once again urged the winner of the PowerBall lotto jackpot of over R107 million to come forward and claim their prize.

The lotto giant said the winning ticket was purchased through the FNB banking platform and the numbers were selected manually.

“The winner has yet to claim this life-changing win and Ithuba is eager to meet the lucky individual. Participants who play via banking platforms like FNB are encouraged to check their tickets and be vigilant for any notification from their bank,” Ithuba said in a statement.

“We are excited to see how this incredible win will change someone’s life, but the ticket holder has yet to step forward,” said Charmaine Mabuza, CEO of Ithuba.

“We urge the winner to check their ticket and respond promptly. Banking platforms will notify winners through phone calls and SMS. However, participants must remain alert and make contact as soon as possible.”

ALSO READ: Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Wednesday, 18 September 2024

Plumber’s sweet dreams: R38 million Lotto shock

On 31 August, a plumber from KwaZulu-Natal won the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot of over R38 million. He discovered the news the Sunday evening while he was getting ready for bed.

The man said he received an SMS from his bank earlier informing him of the winnings and requesting him to contact Ithuba.

“As I drove to the Ithuba office, I was hoping for at least R1 million to help improve our home. Imagine my shock when I found out I had won R38 million!” the emotional winner explained excitedly.

Big Win? Claim your jackpot in person

Ithuba explained that winnings below R249,000 are automatically paid into the winner’s account.

However, people who win larger amounts, such as this jackpot, are required to visit an Ithuba office.

It further stated that all winnings are tax-free and are paid out within 72 hours of a valid claim.

Ithuba offers free trauma counselling and financial advice for winners of prizes of more than R50,000.

This is done to help ensure that winners manage their newfound wealth responsibly.

To keep their tickets safe, people who play with physical tickets are encouraged to write their name and ID number on the back.

NOW READ: Daily Lotto results: Wednesday, 18 September 2024