‘The mayor has got to go, we do not have time’: Mashaba presses ANC to replace Gwamanda

Mashaba said should Gwamanda refuse to resign, Action SA would propose a motion of no confidence.

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba has put pressure on the African National Congress (ANC) to ensure that a new mayor is elected soon.

Mashaba said his party and other parties involved in the set-up of a new government in Johannesburg have already agreed that Kabelo Gwamanda should vacate his seat as the mayor of the City of Johannesburg.

He said he had left it up to the ANC to handle the installation of a new mayor because of its role as leader in the current coalition.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Joburg mayor says civil society organisations calling for his removal are ‘elitist’

“The mayor has got to go. negotiations are underway with the mayor at the same time. We want the ANC to understand that we do not have time,” he said.

Sensitive talks with Kabelo Gwamanda

Mashaba said should Gwamanda refuse to resign, Action SA would propose a motion of no confidence. In addition, Mashaba said the ANC should deal with the mayor’s resignation with sensitivity.

“We are asking them to please speak to the small parties with respect but please make them understand that this is important,” he said.

Mashaba said the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) will be part of the new government in Johannesburg.

On Monday, the City of Johannesburg officially announced IFP councillor Mlungisi Mabaso as the new member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for Housing in the City of Johannesburg.

On Tuesday the City held its ordinary council meeting where Gwamanda was expected to announce his looming departure, but that did not happen.

ALSO READ: FSCA confirms investigation into Kabelo Gwamanda, iThemba Lama Afrika

Instead, Gwamanda spoke about plans to turn around municipal entities such as Johannesburg Water and City Parks.

“Madam speaker contrary to the calls for my head, under the auspices that I and my executive have been doing nothing, I remain committed to my obligation to the residents of the City of Johannesburg,” he said.

Al-Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks told the media that Action SA had a sinister agenda for entering into an agreement with the ANC to remove the EFF-ANC coalition.