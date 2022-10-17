These areas to have water meters restricted from tonight

Johannesburg Water has announced partial restrictions on two Rand Water direct feeds, which will take place from Tuesday evening, 17 October 2022 from 9pm to 4am on 18 October 2022.
Rand Water direct feeds restricted:
- Cornelius Street
- Weltevreden High pressure bypass
Areas that may be affected:
Cornelius Street – Parts of Weltevreden park and Randparkrif and Allensnek
Weltevreden High Pressure Bypass:
- Amarosa
- Honeydew Manor
- Honeypark
- Laserpark
- Little Falls
- Poortview
- Radiokop
- Strubensvalley
- Ruimsig
- Wilgeheuwel
- Tres Jolie
- Constantia Kloof
- Randparkridge
- Allensnek
- Weltevreden park
Customers in higher lying areas will experience low pressure/no water during this period.
“Johannesburg Water requests customers reduce consumption, only using water for human and household needs, which will significantly assist in recovery the affected systems. Johannesburg Water apologises to customers for the inconvenience caused,” it said.
ALSO READ: Water crisis: Increased usage due to heatwave and vandalised infrastructure
Earlier this month, Rand Water announced stage 2 water restrictions due to increased water demand, saying the capacity of Rand Water storage had decreased from 52% to 38%.
At the time, Rand Water said the bulk supplier would restrict high demand customer meters in various parts of the City of Johannesburg.
“The outcome is to reduce the current high consumption and restore capacity levels back to 60%,” said Rand Water.
Affected pump stations:
1. Eikenhof pump station:
Chiawelo, Zondi, Doornkop, Powerpark, Grobler Park, Weltevreden High Pressure,
Hamburger, Boschkop, Cosmo City, Claremont, Cornelius Street, Honeydew, Horizon North,
Noordgesig, Waterval, Braamfischerville, Roodepoort deep, Protea Glen, Orlando Power
Starion, Diepkloof, Florida South, Princess, Discovery, Maraisburg, West Roodepoort, Delarey
and Winchester Hills.
2. Zwartkopjes pump station:
Johannesburg Turf Club, Glenvista, Glenanda, Kibler Park and Crown Gardens.
3. Palmiet pump station:
Abbatoirs & Market, North-Western Areas, Linksfield Ridge, Rosherville Power Station and
Workshop and Bassonia.
ALSO READ: ‘Gauteng doesn’t have a water crisis’, but more sinister plans afoot, says EFF
Water saving tips
• Don’t leave taps dripping,
• Take shallow baths, and
• Use bathwater or grey water to water the garden.