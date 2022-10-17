These areas to have water meters restricted from tonight

Citizen Reporter

Johannesburg Water has announced partial restrictions on two Rand Water direct feeds, which will take place from Tuesday evening, 17 October 2022 from 9pm to 4am on 18 October 2022.

Rand Water direct feeds restricted:

Cornelius Street

Weltevreden High pressure bypass

Areas that may be affected:

Cornelius Street – Parts of Weltevreden park and Randparkrif and Allensnek

Weltevreden High Pressure Bypass:

Amarosa

Honeydew Manor

Honeypark

Laserpark

Little Falls

Poortview

Radiokop

Strubensvalley

Ruimsig

Wilgeheuwel

Tres Jolie

Constantia Kloof

Randparkridge

Allensnek

Weltevreden park

Customers in higher lying areas will experience low pressure/no water during this period.

FACT: Up to 70% of residential water is used outdoors.

But did you know that up to 50% of it is irrigation waste? that includes overwatering and runoff, leaks, and broken systems.



Make outdoor water-saving practices a habit!

“Johannesburg Water requests customers reduce consumption, only using water for human and household needs, which will significantly assist in recovery the affected systems. Johannesburg Water apologises to customers for the inconvenience caused,” it said.

Earlier this month, Rand Water announced stage 2 water restrictions due to increased water demand, saying the capacity of Rand Water storage had decreased from 52% to 38%.

At the time, Rand Water said the bulk supplier would restrict high demand customer meters in various parts of the City of Johannesburg.

“The outcome is to reduce the current high consumption and restore capacity levels back to 60%,” said Rand Water.

Affected pump stations:

1. Eikenhof pump station:

Chiawelo, Zondi, Doornkop, Powerpark, Grobler Park, Weltevreden High Pressure,

Hamburger, Boschkop, Cosmo City, Claremont, Cornelius Street, Honeydew, Horizon North,

Noordgesig, Waterval, Braamfischerville, Roodepoort deep, Protea Glen, Orlando Power

Starion, Diepkloof, Florida South, Princess, Discovery, Maraisburg, West Roodepoort, Delarey

and Winchester Hills.

2. Zwartkopjes pump station:

Johannesburg Turf Club, Glenvista, Glenanda, Kibler Park and Crown Gardens.

3. Palmiet pump station:

Abbatoirs & Market, North-Western Areas, Linksfield Ridge, Rosherville Power Station and

Workshop and Bassonia.

Water saving tips



• Don’t leave taps dripping,

• Take shallow baths, and

• Use bathwater or grey water to water the garden.