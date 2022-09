Engagements are in full swing between Limpopo and other provinces in a bid for the province’s best chosen ones to make a cut in the party’s top six positions ahead of the crucial ANC elective conference in December. The Citizen can reveal that the Limpopo ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) has met with its counterparts in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday to forge a harmonious slate ahead of the conference. The ANC in the province said last week it had agreed in principle to support the candidature of President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term as ANC president, Paul Mashatile...

Engagements are in full swing between Limpopo and other provinces in a bid for the province’s best chosen ones to make a cut in the party’s top six positions ahead of the crucial ANC elective conference in December.

The Citizen can reveal that the Limpopo ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) has met with its counterparts in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday to forge a harmonious slate ahead of the conference.

The ANC in the province said last week it had agreed in principle to support the candidature of President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term as ANC president, Paul Mashatile for deputy president and party provincial chair, Stan Mathabatha, for the position of national chair.

The party believed the three are relevant for the party’s renewal programme. The party said it would embark on an aggressive plan to engage other provinces on its choice for leadership in the top six.

“Yes we had a meeting with the ANC leadership in the Eastern Cape. The next province will be Mpumalanga,” Jimmy Machaka, ANC Limpopo PEC spokesperson, said yesterday.

Asked why Mashatile made a list of its choices for leadership positions, Machaka said: “Mashatile had so far done his job as party national treasurer and acting secretary-general with precision and distinction.”

He said the three provinces will throw their weight behind Ramaphosa for re-election.

“The ANC Limpopo is calling upon all other provinces to abandon their candidates for the position of national chair and support Mathabatha,” said Machaka.

“We are saying so because Mathabatha is a seasoned leader, who has proven beyond any shadow of doubt to be a tried and tested leader.”

He said Mathabatha has also demonstrated to have the ability to hold the organisation together.

It remains to be seen who will win the contest for the position of national chair between Mathabatha and current ANC chair Gwede Mantashe and the contest between Mashatile, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola and Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane for the position of deputy president come December.

